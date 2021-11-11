Greek Cypriot education teaching the youth by distorting history

TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Statement….

It has been learned that racist and offensive words such as “EOKA again”, “Turks out”, “Cyprus is Greek land” were written on the walls of Nicosia Technical School in Southern Cyprus.

The growing intolerance towards the Turkish Cypriot people, one of the two peoples of the island of Cyprus, is the result of the Greek education system teaching the Greek youth by distorting the historical facts and sowing the seeds of hostility in the young minds.

It is obvious that such actions in the South will not be the last unless the Greek Cypriot leadership detects and punishes the outdated vandals who carried out this action.

It is seen that the intolerance shown in Southern Cyprus against the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people, one of the two owners of the Island, who has existed on the Island for centuries, is increasing day by day.

It is an undoubted fact that the ongoing statements of the Greek Cypriot leadership, which poisoned the relations between the two peoples on the Island, also fueled this destructiveness.

We strongly condemn the action in question, we expect the writings on the walls to be erased as soon as possible and the perpetrators of this action to be found and punished in the shortest possible time.

Source (Turkish): TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs