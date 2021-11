By Kerem Hasan…

TRNC Presidency commemorates the 2nd to 8th November, Children with Leukaemia Week, by Kemal Saraçoğlu Children with Leukaemia and the Cancer Fight Foundation.

Presidential staff, under the leadership of President Ersin Tatar and First Lady Sibel Tatar proudly stood together for this cause.

