Within the framework of the 38th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the 11th International Republic Classic Car Rally was held yesterday (7th November). The Classic Car Rally was organised by the North Cyprus Classic and Sports Automobile Club under the auspices of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Over 70 cars participated in the event which was also attended by Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office