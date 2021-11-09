Bottom of the League clash won by Bağcıl

By Richard Beale …..

This vital “6 pointer” bottom of the table clash was won by Bostancı Bağcıl with an early goal, thereafter Görneç’s attacks floundered against a solid rock hard defence.

Details: GÖRNEÇ KSK 0 BOSTANCI BAĞCIL SK 1

Sunday November 7 : AKSA League 1: Görneç Üç Şehitler Stadium.

A beautiful warm sunny Sunday afternoon and once again my wife gave me permission to attend this match, don’t know what’s going on but she can’t get me out of the door quick enough!. I made the 25 minute journey to Görneç using the mountain road out of Esentepe, sea on my left, mountains on my right, came across 2 cars and that was it. I was soon in the Görneç football stadium nestled in the Beşparmak mountains. I was quickly spotted by some locals. Richard they said, welcome, please join us for coffee which I gratefully accepted.

Suitably refreshed I started my preparations for this eagerly awaited contest between these two teams who are at the foot of the table with 1 point each.

A very disappointing crowd of around 20 were in attendance before the match started but this swelled to around 50 as the match progressed.

Görneç have had internal problems during the summer losing the majority of their players, there was even some doubt whether they could raise a team to fulfil their fixtures. They recruited a young Coach Hamdi Öğütcü and he has managed to sign a few players, albeit some are young and inexperienced. I wish them well as they are such a friendly club.

Bağcıl have also had a wretched start to the season, and changed their Coach, they are a big physical side, with some tall and powerful players. Striker Serkan Karaoğlan was one such player who tormented Görneç defence all afternoon. In defence they have a giant, a man mountain in Azad Tay he won everything in the air and was so commanding, aided by fellow “lamp posts” defenders Kemal and substitute Mehmet Cayan.

The only goal of the game was scored in the 6th minute following a throw in on the left, the ball was threaded into the middle where SERKAN KARAOĞLAN shot past Hasan Bilal the Görneç goalkeeper. 0-1

Hasan was the busier of the two keepers as Bağcıl were the slightly better of the two sides, even though Görneç did hit the crossbar with a header in the 18th minute. HALF TIME : 0-1

Görneç best player this season has been their Turkish signing Abdurrahman Bengi, he started the match upfront, was totally ineffective and started the second half back in his normal midfield role but today even he was off colour like many of his teammates.

The Görneç keeper Hasan kept his side in the game making a couple of good saves as Bağcıl played 5 at the back and relied on the speed of Ertuğrul and the aggression of Serkan.

Görneç again hit the woodwork in the 67th minute when a right wing cross was met at the far post by Mehmet Özsoy but the wingers shot hit the near post and was scrambled away.

Bağcıl were content to surrender midfield and rely on their packed defence where Görneç attacks floundered upon a solid wall.

However in the 6th minute of injury time Ertunç put over a cross from the right where Mustafa Emir managed to get in a shot that brought a smart save from the Bağcıl keeper Cafer.

The final whistle blew with many of the Görneç players sunk to their knees, a very demoralising defeat for them, Coach Hamdi has his work cut out as they face 3rd place and in form Karşıyaka away next weekend.

For Bağcıl, the victors, the spoils a morale boosting win it would have been a happy coach on the long journey back to Güzelyurt.

FULL TIME SCORE : 0-1.

MAN OF THE MATCH – AZAD TAY (Bostancı) big strong and powerful performance from the giant in defence.