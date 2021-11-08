Girne Children’s Dance Course registration continues

Registrations continue for the Winter Dance Course Program of Girne Municipality Social Life Center.

A dance course is being organised for children aged 7-13 as part of the winter course and workshop program of the Girne Municipality Social Life Center. A limited number of places are available for the three-month dance course program to be given by dance instructor Bahar Hacımehmet.

For registration and information, the Girne Municipality Social Life Center (Old Municipality Building) can be reached by calling 0392 815 15 08.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality