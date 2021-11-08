Collaboration between ARUCAD and the Lefkosa Turkish Embassy

The first steps of the cooperation on “Student Development and Career Planning” were taken between Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) and the Education Consultancy of the Turkish Embassy in Lefkosa.

Within the scope of the program entitled “Student Development and Career Planning”, which started to be carried out in June 2021, Ekrem Toklucu, Education Counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Lefkosa, and ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi took the decision of inter-institutional cooperation at the meeting they held at ARUCAD’s Main Campus in Girne.

“Student Development and Career Planning” programs, free education applications for students who continue their secondary education, undergraduate and graduate education in the TRNC, workshops, exhibitions, seminars, courses, conferences, congresses, domestic and international trips, etc. It is a training program that aims to plan and carry out activities in cooperation.

Rector of ARUCAD Asım Vehbi stated that the vision of the University is to raise creative people in the fields of art, design, and communication and expressed his thoughts on the program as follows: “As ARUCAD, it is one of our top priorities to support creative people, especially our youth, by implementing projects in all fields of art. Just like our University, the Student Development and Career Planning project aims to direct young people to the professions of the future and to channel their creative potential in the best way, and to raise them as individuals who are beneficial to themselves and society. In this context, as ARUCAD, we are happy to be a stakeholder in this project together with our Turkish Embassy, ​​and we are excited to produce joint works for our young people within the possibilities of our University. ”

Within the framework of the program determined within the scope of the cooperation between ARUCAD and the Education Consultancy of the Turkish Embassy in Lefkosa, a T-Shirt Printing Workshop and a Design Thinking Workshop will be held in ARUCAD in the first instance. In the near future, it is planned to organise Podcast Making, Art, New Media Literacy, and Ceramics workshops in addition to these workshops.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)