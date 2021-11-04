Speaker of the Assembly Sennaroğlu received Poreba and Orden

TRNC Speaker of the Assembly Önder Sennaroğlu received the Member of the European Parliament-Poland MP Thomasz Poreba, former UK MP Geoffrey Van Orden and Political Consultant, a member of the Brussels-based New Direction Consulting Company, Robert Tyler.

Poreba who made a speech at the reception in the Assembly VIP Lounge stated that the Turkish Cypriots should also have their voices heard in the world.



In his speech, Sennaroğlu said: “As the TRNC Assembly, our voice is being silenced and we cannot take place in the international platforms. Just because of these reasons, your visit is vital in terms of conveying our voice and stance to your European counterparts. Therefore, on the occasion of your visit, I would like to express my wish to further strengthen your ties with us”.

Önder Sennaroğlu also reminded that the Greek Cypriot people said NO to the Annan Plan Referendum in 2004, despite the overwhelming majority of the Turkish Cypriot people who said YES, and drew attention to the fact that the embargoes imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people continue and the world continues to not recognise North Cyprus.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office