Sumarts Halloween party at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie I Ford …..

WOW, we had an amazing Sunday night on 31st October at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe for Sumarts Halloween party and the place was absolutely packed.

It took Martin and I, hours to decorate the bar and everyone was pretty impressed and it did look the part.

Joumana Mohamed started her wonderful face painting and the guests started arriving. There were Witches, Clowns, Dracula’s, Dark Angels, Devils and Monsters and everyone looked stunning.

We played some games and had a Halloween Quiz and finished the night with Karaoke and a Disco and we had some amazing singers strutting their stuff.

The best dressed costume went to John Malloy wearing a very scary IT !! { clown } and he won a bottle of wine and meal for 2.

The mummy game { being wrapped in loo roll } went to Bernice and John Dickenson winning cocktails.

Hunt the Spiders was won by the 3 Devil Girls, Ruby , Honey and Lilah also winning cocktails and chocolates. Well Done to you all, you helped make it a night to be remembered.

Martin and Susie Best dressed John Malloy Annette Dave Peter Sylvia Graham and Pat

The quiz results were ,

1st The Crypt Kickers – Cash Prize.

2nd Black Magic – Cash Prize

3rd JOINT – HellRaisers / Great Pumpkins – Cash Prize

4th The Hoblin Goblins

5th The Black Cats

6th The Ruff Mummies

7th JOINT – Purple People Eaters /Scaredy Cats / The Hallo-Weenies

8th The Little Evils

And Susie’s famous Halloween Lemon went to The Grave Diggers.

The Diiva staff were amazing and the food was absolutely yummy and a massive thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us.

Thank you to Butterfly Clarisse Cooper for all your help and a thank you to Joumana Mohamed for your amazing face paintings.

Thank you to you all for joining us and making it the Halloween party of the year.

And not forgetting a big thank you to my other half, Martin Ford for all the hard work you did xxxx

Until next time xxxxx

Susie . Q