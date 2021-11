Local Football Results and Tables at 31st October

By Richard Beale …….

Week 8: Cihangir were beaten at home 1-2 by Alsancak to lose top spot in the Super League. The new leaders are Gönyeli who have quietly gone about their work taking advantage of the inconsistency of the more well known teams.

In League 1 the only team with a 100% record L. Gençler Birliği lost that tag losing 1-0 to Çetinkaya. They still retain top spot but are being hard pressed by the “football mad” village of Dörtyol who hammered Mormeneşke 7-0

AKSA SUPER LEAGUE RESULTS

Binatlı YSK 0-0 Mesarya SK Cihangir GSK 1-2 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova Doğan Türk Birliği 3-3 Lefke TSK Girne Halk Evi 1-1 Küçük Kaymaklı TSK Göçmenköy İYSK 1-1 Türk Ocak Gönyeli SK 2-1 Baf Üldü Yurdu Hamitköy ŞHSK 2-3 Yonpaş Dumlupınar Mağusa Türk Gücü 3-0 Yenicamı AK

AKSA LEAGUE 1 RESULTS

Bostancı Bağcıl SK 0-0 China Bazaar Gençlik Gücü Çetinkaya 1-0 L. Gençler Birliği SK Dörtyol SK 7-0 Mormeneşke GBSK Esentepe KKSK 3-0 Görneç KSK Karşıyaka ASK 3-1 Çanakkale TSK Maraş GSK 1-1 İncirli SK Mıracle Değirmenlik SK 2-1 Yalova SK Yeniboğaziçi DSK 1-1 Düzkaya KOSK

AKSA SUPER LEAGUE TABLE