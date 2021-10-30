Susie’s Quiz results for 28th October at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

It was another packed night for Susie’s Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe on Thursday 28th October and it was a great night with lots of laughter and fun.

The results were:

1st Tyke That

2nd Dunne n Dusted

3rd Who Cares

4th The Socialites

5th Swedish 6 Play

6th The Shebells

And Susie’s famous Lemon went to the Know Nowts.

Thank you to you all for joining us and please note quiz will start 7pm next week and you need to book as gets very busy.

Thank you to the Balti House as always for hosting us so well.

SUSIE xxxx