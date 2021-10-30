Entertainment

Susie’s Quiz results for 28th October at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

It was another packed night for Susie’s Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe on Thursday 28th October and it was a great night with lots of laughter and fun.

The results were:

  • 1st     Tyke That
  • 2nd    Dunne n Dusted
  • 3rd    Who Cares
  • 4th    The Socialites
  • 5th    Swedish 6 Play
  • 6th    The Shebells
  • And Susie’s famous Lemon went to the Know Nowts.

Thank you to you all for joining us and please note quiz will start 7pm next week and you need to book as gets very busy.

Thank you to the Balti House as always for hosting us so well. 

SUSIE xxxx

