The Black Olive Newsletter 29th October

Readers mail ….

From Vicki Karaca at the Black Olive …..

Hi

I thought it was about time for a newsletter with events we are supporting or holding.

Wednesday 27th October

Was the date of Heartbeat NCCCT AGM which went really well and the old committee were voted back in. Thank you guys for your continued support.

We are always looking for volunteers and we are always very grateful for your donations.

Saturday 30th October

There is a Halloween Event from 6pm to 10pm at The Wild Duck in Lapta in aid of Heartbeat so please pop in.

Friday 5th November

There is a day long event raising money for Heartbeat at The Olive Press Bowling Green in Lapta. Food will be available all day and some live music from Noon. It’s gonna be a great day and hope to see some of you there.

Events at The Black Olive.

Wednesday 10th November at 3pm

Another fascinating 112 Afternoon Tea Talk

Friday 12th November at 7pm

The Alternative Quiz and a quiz with a difference but extremely great fun.

Wednesday 17th November at 2pm

It’s a Heartbeat Bingo to entertain you..

Monday 29th November

A 112 Quiz starting at 7.30pm with lots of question to tease your grey matter. .

Wednesday 8th December and Thursday 9th December

Both Nights are reserved for a fabulous KADS show and more information will follow soon.

Sunday 12th December

A fun Santa’s Christmas Treasure Trail.

This will be a fun small walk looking for treasure finishing up at The Black Olive for Mulled wine and food with some Christmas stalls.

Thursday 16 December at 7pm

A special event as it should have been my Dad’s 90th Birthday.

He loved having a bet on the horses so we are having a race night in his memory for Green Hill Cemetery.

Wednesday 22nd December at 7pm

A Big Fat Christmas Quiz for Heartbeat.

Don’t forget to look out for me walking around and about xx

Love

Vicki