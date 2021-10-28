Commemorating Ziya Rızkı in Girne

Former deputy, mayor, mujahideen commander, and sportsman Ziya Rızkı, who made important contributions to the struggle for the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people, was commemorated with a ceremony on the 27th anniversary of his death.

The first commemoration for Ziya Rizki took place in front of his bust in Girne.

After a moment of silence was observed and the placing of wreaths on the bust, the opening of Ziya Rızkı Square, which was created in cooperation with Girne Municipality and Ziya Rızkı Foundation, was held on Ziya Rızkı Street where his bust is located.

In his speech at the commemoration ceremony, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed that they are happy to contribute to the memory of the leader of the society, who made great contributions to the Turkish Cypriot community, and to pass it on to future generations, by naming the intersection of the bust of Rızkı and the street bearing his name as Ziya Rızkı Square.

Güngördü reminded that Ziya Rızkı gathered the troubled municipalities under the umbrella of the union of municipalities and that he raised a city despite the scarce means after the war period, and stated that Rızkı has an important place in the history of municipal administration.

Expressing that he was very happy to create Ziya Rızkı Square in Girne during his tenure, Güngördü stated that he believed this arrangement would help young people learn of the name Ziya Rızkı and his contributions to society.

Speaking at the opening, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ziya Rızkı Foundation, Doctor Ceyhun Birinci, stated that Rızkı is an important leader who served the Turkish Cypriot Community in many different fields and thanked the Girne Municipality for organising the Ziya Rızkı Square.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality