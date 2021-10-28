Filographic Workshop was held at Girne Municipality Art Gallery

Within the scope of the course and workshop program of Girne Municipality Social Life Center, training given by Konya Metropolitan Municipality Vocational Training Courses (KOMEK) trainers in cooperation with Konya Metropolitan Municipality continued.

After the Paper Relief workshop held in the Girne Municipality Art Gallery, the Filography workshop was held. The handicraft, which was created by nailing the pattern on the wooden material and passing various coloured threads or wires through it, where different motifs and patterns were revealed, attracted the attention of the trainees.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü attended the workshops and met with the trainees. Expressing that they visited Konya Metropolitan Municipality within the framework of the close relations they have established with the Union of Municipalities of Turkey and they decided to cooperate with joint projects, Güngördü pointed out the importance of experienced trainers coming from Konya to share their knowledge and experience with the people in our country.

Stating that this training will enable women to improve themselves, contribute to production and domestic economy, Güngördü thanked the Mayor of Konya Metropolitan Municipality and everyone who contributed to the realization of this training, the trainers who came to Girne and shared their knowledge, and the trainees who attended.

The workshops will end with the Jewellery Design workshop.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality