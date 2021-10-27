Orientation Days for students started in ARUCAD

At the beginning of the 2021-2022 Academic Year Fall Semester, Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) started orientation activities for its new students, organised between October 20-24.

ARUCAD has started orientation activities for newly registered students between 20-24 October in order to support their adaptation to both the University and the environment. The orientation events, which lasted for five days, allowed not only the new students, but also the candidates who want to study art, design and communication at ARUCAD in the coming years, to get to know the structure and possibilities of the University.

Opening with a welcome speech, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi addressed the students on the first day of the orientation:

“I congratulate you on your decision to come to North Cyprus and study art, design and communication, and I would like to promise you that as the ARUCAD family, we will ensure that you do not regret this decision. With the workshops, studios and laboratories here, you will have the opportunity to achieve whatever you envision in your imagination. While doing this, trust that your talent will be properly guided by your expert artist instructors. Create as you feel like, and don’t let anyone put a limit on you. At the end of each term, we organise our traditional exhibitions where your original works reflect your creativity. This will be a great motivation for you.

Events are scheduled for the next few days to make it easier for you to adapt to our University, the Island and your new friends. Don’t hesitate to have fun while making sure you have the necessary information.”

Within the scope of the program, Dilara Ferit concert, one of the young talents of Cyprus, was given at ARUCAD Garden on Wednesday, October 20. A performance by DJ Barış Turna & B2B Sonya took place on Thursday, October 21 at 20.00. On Friday, October 22, at 20:00, Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times was screened at GNÇ Cyprus Cinema Night.

On Saturday, October 23, ARUCAD’s Faculty of Music and Performing Arts, included the Acting, Sound Design and Modern Dance Departments, which will be opened following the completion of the renovation of the Former Wholesalers Hall in Bandabuliya, Nicosia next year, was introduced. A contemporary dance performance by S. Handan Ergiydiren Doğan, choreographed by Asst. Assoc. Dr. Bekir Şimşek, was performed at Art Space, the university’s activity area in the Walled City.

On Sunday, October 24, the last day of the orientation, a trip to the Tashkent Nature Park was arranged. After the nature walk with the students, the Rehabilitation Center was visited and a welcome picnic held with the students and their teachers.

Within the scope of the 2021-2022 Academic Year Orientation Activities organised by ARUCAD between October 20-24, students will be able to participate in various workshops, exhibition trips, graffiti events, district cultural tours and academic orientation presentations that will continue throughout the day at ARUCAD Garden.

Source (Turkish); Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)