International MEWA Accessible Tourism Workshop was held in Girne

The “MEWA Region Accessible Tourism Workshop” hosted by Girne Municipality and organised by United Cities and Local Governments Middle East and West Asia Regional Organisation, one of the 9 geographical organisations of the United Cities and Local Governments network, where Municipalities and Local Governments are represented at the highest level all over the world, was held.

Accessibility in Cultural Tourism, Problems of Disabled Individuals, Touristic Values, Accessible Tourism and Assistive Technologies, Accessibility in Businesses, Accessibility Infrastructure and Management, Accessible Destinations were discussed and participants were given the opportunity to participate in different panels via Zoom.

In the workshop, where the effects of architectural design, landscape, mechanical-technical and legal legislation dimensions on scientific studies, practices, and experiences were also discussed, the participants held group meetings to reveal the current situation and evaluate the needs and expectations.

Nidai Güngördü, Mayor of Girne, which is a member of 280 active cities, and Chairman of MEWA Tourism and Culture Commission, stated that they are happy to hold such a Workshop with the United Cities and Local Governments Middle East and West Asia Regional Organisation and thanked everyone who participated.

Reminding participants that according to the report prepared by the World Health Organisation in cooperation with the World Bank, 15% of the world’s population consists of disabled individuals, Güngördü emphasised that cities should be accessible and safe for all individuals.

It was noted that serious awareness was created on the importance of accessibility in tourism at the workshop, where the implementation experiences and problems in the member states and cities were discussed and solutions were offered for the decisions taken by the UN on ensuring accessibility and the participation of people with disabilities.

Güngördü noted that cities will be safer, more inclusive, and accessible with a human-oriented municipal and city management approach and solutions that are compatible with common sense.

Emphasising the importance of the municipalities’ adoption and consideration of the regulations aimed at facilitating the lives of the disabled, Güngördü reminded that they have made it mandatory for all workplaces to be accessible to the disabled, with the standards offered by KTMMOB since July 2014, when they took office.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality