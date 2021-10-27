It’s Raining Goals at Görneç! – Goller Yağıyor!

By Richard Beale …..

Görneç and Yeniboğaziçi share 6 goals in goal feast thriller

Details: GÖRNEÇ KSK 3 YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK 3

Sunday October 25 ; AKSA League 1 : Görneç Üç Şehitler Stadium.

On a glorious sunny Sunday afternoon, I asked my wife if she wanted to go anywhere? she said no so I got her permission to go and watch another local football match! This time it didn’t involve Esentepe, well Görneç are Esentepe’s opponents next match so it was a good opportunity to run an eye over them. I made the 30 minute picturesque journey over the mountains to Serdalı and then onto Görneç. I like Gornec’s stadium which is very quirky nestled on a hillside with stunning views. They also make me feel welcome when I visit them and before the match I enjoyed a bulgur kofte and a Turkish coffee in the small snack bar inside the ground.

Match action – Görneç in green and white.

Yeniboğaziçi soon settled and looked dangerous with their left winger Eli Amir Okan showing some deft touches.

They should have taken an early lead when a long ball beat the Görneç offside trap leaving Zubeyir in the clear but he snatched widely with his shot and ballooned his effort high and wide.

He made amends in the 28th minute providing a right wing cross that was headed home by the powerful OYTUN ÇORBA. 0-1

Health and Safety would have a field day in the UK

Görneç eventually regained some semblance of control, midfielder Abdurrahman tried his luck from outside the box, bringing a leaping save from the visitors goalkeeper Remzi, pushing the ball away for a corner. From that corner in the 40th minute HACI DURDU ÖZER at the far post got in a powerful header to equalise for Görneç. HALF TIME SCORE ; 1-1

The opening exchanges were very scrappy with the high bounce on the synthetic surface causing in particular problems for Yeniboğaziçi.

Görneç midfield trio of Abdurrahman, Mehmet Ince and Levent were becoming dominant, especially the talented Abdurrahman who seemed to be the architect of every Görneç move.

With Görneç substitute Mehmet Özsoy who on the left wing was very quick, Yeniboğaziçi were coming under intense pressure.

Görneç were rewarded in the 60th minute when ABDURRAHMAN BENGİ scored direct from a low corner kick from the right. 2-1

Görneç’s third goal in the 69th minute, followed a superb move, a Yeniboğaziçi corner was cleared to Mehmet Özsoy who showed a clean pair of heels at speed before finding ABDURRAHMAN BENGİ who slotted the ball pass the advancing Remzi. 3-1

Görneç were not playing like a team stuck on the bottom with no points I thought the match was done and dusted, Yeniboğaziçi had other ideas.

In the 71st minute a through ball split the Görneç defence, AHMET YALÇIN timed his run to perfection to shoot past goalkeeper Hasan. 3-2

Yeniboğaziçi sensing Görneç were rattled piled forward and equalised with an almost identical goal in the 79th minute, this time it was defender ALİ OZAY ÇELİK who shot pass Hasan 3-3.

Amazingly Yeniboğaziçi should have snatched the winner in the 89th minute when a cross from Serhat found Tolga Kara unmarked at the near post who headed wide from a great position. FULL TIME SCORE ; 3-3

SUMMING UP : Firstly am glad that I made the effort, it was so easy to stay at home, with a 3-3 scoreline as expected a very entertaining match. Yeniboğaziçi would be grateful for a point, where as Görneç will be the most disappointed of the 2 teams, the match was in their grasp and they are still awaiting for their first win of the season- hopefully not against Esentepe next week!

MAN OF THE MATCH —-ABDURRAHMAN BENGİ – had a magnificent match, very skilful was all over the pitch deserved to be on a winning side.