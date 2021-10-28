Paper Relief Art workshop held in Girne Municipality Art Gallery

Within the scope of the course and workshop program of Girne Municipality Social Life Center, training was given by Konya Metropolitan Municipality Vocational Training Courses (KOMEK) trainers in cooperation with Konya Metropolitan Municipality which started on 26th October.

The trainees who attended the Paper Relief workshop held in the Art Gallery were very satisfied with the training given.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that they want to bring people together with different branches of art and that this training will enable women to improve themselves, and contribute to the production and domestic economy.

Güngördü thanked the Mayor of Konya Metropolitan Municipality and everyone who contributed to the realisation of the training, the trainers who came to Girne and shared their knowledge, and the trainees who participated.

The workshops continued with the Filography Workshop on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 and the Jewellery Design Workshop on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality