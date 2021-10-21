Greek Cypriot, Greece and Egypt statement violates TRNC rights

TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Statement

The matters included in the joint statement made by the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA), Greece and Egypt after the tripartite summit on October 19, 2021 do not reflect the political and legal realities on the Island.

There are two separate States on the island of Cyprus, one is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the other is the Greek Cypriot Administration. The statements made and the decisions taken by these two States are binding only on themselves. The joint statement of the Greek Cypriot side with Greece and Egypt is null and void for the TRNC. We find it useful to underline once again that the addressee of the Greek Cypriot Administration and other parties is the TRNC in matters related to the Cyprus issue.

The aforementioned joint statement aims to distort the facts. First of all, the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean is the result of the unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot side. It will also be remembered that the first provocative activity of the Greek Cypriot side was the unilateral maritime border delimitation agreement signed with Egypt. We condemn Egypt’s support for the policy of the Greek Cypriot side, which violates the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people.

The Turkish Cypriot side made a comprehensive and constructive proposal on joint management of hydrocarbon resources in July 2019. This recommendation is still valid. A proposal to pave the way for cooperation in the region was made by the Motherland Turkey. The TRNC also supports this proposal, which envisages bringing the interested parties together at a conference.

However, we should not be expected to remain silent on the attempts of the Greek Cypriot Administration of Cyprus, Greece and other third parties to violate our rights. The TRNC will continue its determination to protect our legitimate rights and interests together with Motherland Turkey.

Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) will continue to carry out its activities on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot people in the licensed areas determined by our government. The unilateral activities of the Greek Cypriot side will be responded to with equivalent and simultaneous steps.

Source (Turkish): TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs