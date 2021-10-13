ATA Cookery Course Week 2 was underway at the Black Olive Cafe

After the euphoria of attending their first lesson last week, week two of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus cookery course further enhanced the skills they had learned in week one. With rolling pins at the ready, attendees set about prepping their ingredients for another enjoyable learning experience, starting with a couple of different savoury Boreks and finally finishing with a dessert Borek – not to mention soup, side dishes and a meat main course thrown in for good measure.

The hours flew by as everyone was engrossed in perfecting their own creations whilst keeping a watchful eye on how everyone else was doing. Were their efforts better than everyone else’s? who could say, but it certainly tasted better seeing the expressions on some of the other faces as they tucked in to a wonderful meal after all their hard work.

Association member Keith Edwards, said, “Another great ATA event doing the Cypriot Village Meal cookery course at the Black Olive. It is very good watching the demonstrations of what and how to do something and then putting into practice the techniques ourselves. Of course the best bit is to eat our own wonderful creations”.

Whilst guest Sarah Iqbal commented, “Today’s local cooking course was brilliant and the food we prepared and cooked then ate was delicious! It’s been great getting to meet nice new people who have come together to learn new culinary skills”.

At the end of the day, Black Olive Tutor, Vicki Karaca said, “This week’s lesson was more difficult than last week so l am pleased with everyone’s effort today and that the meal they produced was a credit to all of them. Some dishes they made today weren’t picture perfect but they certainly tasted alright, and that’s what counts in Turkish Cypriot village meals!”

For information on this ATA event visit the 2021 Events Page of the ATA website: – www.angloturkishssociation.com

The friendly listening association with a heart supporting good causes in Northern Cyprus for the benefit of everyone