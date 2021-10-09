St Andrews Church, Kyrenia, October 2021 magazine

For those followers of St Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia, we are pleased to share with you their October magazine which is so full of information.

There will be a service of Holy Communion at 10:00am each Sunday. The latest Covid-19 regulations allow churches to meet again but those attending must be able to show either an ADA Pass, an up-to-date vaccination certificate, or a current PCR negative test.

Please note that wearing masks, social distancing, and limits on numbers are still necessary and it is important to arrive on time as we will not be able to admit anyone after 10am.

Thursday Morning – 10am – Holy Communion Service

For any further information please see the church website or contact the Church Wardens.

There will be a service of Harvest Thanksgiving at St Andrew’s Church, Girne on Sunday 17th October at 10am.

The harvest gifts will be donated to local people in need. Please ensure that your gifts are non-perishable and in-date.

Following this service there will be a Buffet Lunch in the church grounds. Please speak to Sandy Oram regarding offers of food you may wish to give towards this event.

On Father Mike’s Page he writes:

“It’s hard to believe that Janet and I have been back in our Cyprus home for four weeks now (at the time of writing), but at the same time it’s like we were never away.” and more!

And so much more is included in this month’s magazine for readers which is interested and enjoyable.

For those readers who may have internet issues which spoil their reading please click here to Download Now!