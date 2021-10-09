Girne Social Life Center winter workshop registrations started

The registration of the Girne Municipality Social Life Center’s course and workshop program for adults and children for the three-month winter period covering October 2021-January 2022 has started.

Girne Municipality Social Life Center has started to register for the new term course and workshop program. In the center, where various handicrafts, hobbies and vocational courses will take place, 11 different adult courses, 3 different children’s courses, as well as adult workshops in 10 different areas and children’s workshops in 6 different areas were organised for a three-month period covering October 2021-January 2022.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, in the Social Life Center (former Girne Municipality Service Building) affiliated to the Social Affairs Branch;

For adults;

In addition to Computer Course, Basic Sewing Course, Patchwork Course, Cocoon Course, Chess Course, Pilates Course for over 60’s, Turkish Course, Certified English Course, Certified Graphic Design Course, Certified First Aid Course and Marbling Art Course are being organised in cooperation with the Final University.

For children;

Dance Course, English Course, Chess Course have been programmed and in addition the following will be held – Paper Relief Workshop on October 26, 2021, Filography Workshop on October 27, 2021, and Jewelry Design Workshop on October 28, 2021 and will be held in cooperation with Konya Metropolitan Municipality.

In addition, the following workshops will be held, Felt Workshop on 5 November 2021, Soap Workshop on 19 November 2021, Batik Pattern Workshop on 17 December 2021, Wood Painting Workshop on 7 January 2022, Mosaic Workshop on 21 January 2022.

Within the scope of the program, a Glass Art Workshop will be held in November 2021 and a Paper Art Workshop will be held in January 2022 in cooperation with ARUCAD (Arkın Creative Arts and Design University).

To obtain more information about the course program and to register, you can call 0392 815 15 08. It was stated that the participation in courses and workshops will be limited due to the pandemic and that the courses will start if there is sufficient participation.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu said that by adding new courses and workshops to the courses at the Social Life Center, they have prepared a winter program where people from all walks of life can find courses and development opportunities for their interests and needs.

Kadıoğlu said, “By embracing all our people, children, young people, adults and old people, we aim to contribute to the development of both people and our society in various handicraft courses and workshops from language courses to technology courses, from culture to art,” she said, adding that they want everyone to benefit from the services to be offered at very affordable prices.

Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, pointed out the importance of Girne Municipality to create opportunities that will bring innovation to people’s lives, and drew attention to the fact that the advantage of the existence of educational institutions in the city was ensured and reflected to the public through cooperation with universities in the region.

Güngördü said, “Education, learning and production are very important for our lives. I believe that those who show interest in and attend these courses and workshops will make a difference in their lives with what they have learned and the information they have reinforced.”

Güngördü thanked Konya Metropolitan Municipality, Final University and ARUCAD, who will contribute to the winter program of the Social Life Center, and the course instructors for their cooperation and wished the trainees success in advance.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality