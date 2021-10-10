By Chris Elliott…

I have had the good fortune to be able to visit Maraş/Varosha with photographer and author, Richard Chamberlain and we have published a number of articles about this fascinating place with many pictures of his photographs taken in the 1950s when he was a young British soldier serving in that area.

In social media news, we noted the following news which indicates that Maraş is fast becoming a top tourist attraction in the TRNC.

Two thousand people visited closed Maraş in one day!

Last weekend Sunday, October 4 in closed Maraş in Gazimağusa, the number of visitors reached a record of 2,000 for that day.

There is great mobility in the area where Gazimağusa Municipality serves Maraş visitors with both environmental regulation works tourist bus and bike rentals and buffet services.

As well as buffet and bike rental services to those visiting the area, they also provide the opportunity to sail and sunbathe on 2 different beaches and benefit from the sea.

It was also noteworthy that most of the 2,000 visitors registered last Sunday were foreign tourists.

Photos courtesy of Gazimağusa Municipality

Source: Gazimağusa Municipality

The 8th October marks the one year anniversary of the re-opening of Maraş

Over the last year, 230,000 people have visited the ghost town whilst 3.5% of the town has been converted from a military zone to a civilian zone following the initiation of a second phase in July 2021

The first section to open up was a few main streets and an 800m beach front. What is next for Varosha/Maraş?

Poster courtesy of Young Turkish Cypriots

Source: young.turkish.cypriots is in Maras, Famagusta, Cyprus

President Ersin Tatar

As of today 9th October 2021, the total number of visitors entering and exiting Maraş has reached 250.000 and Simge Sünmez, was given a prize for being the 250.000th person.

Source: President Ersin Tatar