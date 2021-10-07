BRS latest updates – PCR and ANTIGEN tests and Driving in the RoC

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

REQUIREMENT FOR PCR TESTS RETURNING TO TRNC

As of the 11th October the Government has announced that FULLY VACCINATED* individuals returning to the TRNC from Countries on the TRNC AMBER/ORANGE list will be allowed to enter WITHOUT the requirement to undertake a PCR test 72 hours prior to travelling and enter quarantine free.

However, unvaccinated travellers will still be required to produce evidence of a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding and will be required to enter Home Quarantine for a period of 5-days. (For information regarding Home Quarantine visit the website/travel section)

ALL travellers will be required to undergo a PCR/Antigen test upon arrival in the TRNC.

REQUIREMENT FOR PCR TESTS RETURNING TO UK

The UK Government has now removed the requirement for, FULLY VACCINATED* individuals to undergo a pre-flight PCR test when returning to the UK (except if returning from a RED Country on the UK list.), as long as the vaccination took place in the UK, or an approved overseas vaccination programme in a listed country. See link.

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-to-england-from-another-country-during-coronavirus-covid-19

You will still be required to book a Day-2 test PRIOR to your arrival in the UK and complete the UK Locator Form.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to –

Produce a negative PCR test result taken 72-hours prior to your flight.

Self-isolate for 10-days

Pre-book day-2 and Day-8 PCR tests (Day-5 Test to Release)

Submit full details on the UK Gov Locator Form.

REQUIREMENT FOR PCR TESTS WHEN ENTERING TURKEY

FULLY VACCINATED* British Passport holders are now able to enter Turkey without the requirement to undergo a PCR test 72-hours prior to your flight.

This DOES NOT affect the requirement to take a PCR test if your final destination is the TRNC as you will only transit through Turkey, or if you have visited Turkey. After the 11th October this requirement will be removed. (See REQUIREMENT FOR PCR TESTS RETURNING TO TRNC above)

REQUIREMENT FOR PCR TESTS ENTERING RoC AND RETURNING TO TRNC

If you are wishing to enter the RoC via the Green Line Crossings and you are FULLY VACCINATED* you will NOT require a Negative PCR test result. This is the same if returning to the TRNC from the RoC.

However, this ONLY includes those persons who have been in Cyprus (RoC, TRNC) in the preceding TEN days.

* FULLY VACCINATED includes those individuals who have recovered from the Virus

DRIVING A TRNC REGISTERED VEHICLE IN THE RoC

Should you wish to visit the RoC in a TRNC registered vehicle you will need

A ‘permission to drive’ document from the RoC Ministry of Transport. Commonly known as an MOT, and

Seperate Insurance to drive in the RoC obtained from an RoC Insurance Company.

OBTAINING THE MOT DOCUMENT

This can ONLY be obtained at Metehan Crossing. Having passed throught the RoC Immigration checkpoint there is a booth adjacent. You will need to produce your vehicle Log Book together with a current UK driving licence.

It is possible you may be provided a document which lasts for either ONE Year or ONE Month. If they provide you with a document for ONE month do not try to ‘persuade’ the official to change the length of the document as it will not be done!

You then drive to the Insurance Booths which are a few yards further on the right hand side.

Once you have both you are free to proceed.

PAID ANTIGEN TESTS AT PHARMACIES

The Government has authorised pharmacies to undertake PAID Antigen tests. They have been allowed to purchase certified testing kits and can, if they wish, conduct the tests.

The fee will be set at a MAXIMUM of 40tl although they may decide to reduce this price if they wish.

It is stressed that NOT ALL pharmacies will be conducting these tests.

CURFEW REMOVED

The Midnight until 5am Curfew which has remained in place for a lengthy period has now been REMOVED

