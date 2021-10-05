Even a power cut didn’t stop the ATA Cookery Course starting

Despite a power cut in Alsancak on the first day of the Anglo Turkish Association 4-week Turkish Cypriot Village Meal Cookery Course, the course still went ahead at the Black Olive in Alsancak. At the end of the course, attendees will be able to cook an entire traditional village meal using basic store cupboard ingredients, just like countless Turkish Cypriot housewives have done for centuries.

As ATA Members and guests tucked into the wonderful array of food they had earlier prepared and cooked, those attending their first day of the ATA Cookery Course were all full of praise for both the ATA for organising the course and the course tutors.

What power cut Sue Bannister said, ‘we had a great time today learning new recipes, tricks of the trade when preparing ingredients, discovered new ingredients, got our hands dirty whilst prepping, but above all today has been a great experience, I can’t wait for next week’s lesson. I’ve been so impressed today by what l’ve seen and heard about the ATA that l became a member at the event!

Member Paul Woollaston-Evans said ‘This is the first ATA event l have attended and have had a fun filled afternoon at this traditional village cookery course. After everything was cooked and salads prepared, we all sat down together to enjoy the fruits of our labour. Today has been a great way to meet and make new friends who share a common interest – preparing, cooking and eating food. Thank you the ATA’.

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd said ‘I’m not sure if those attending preferred the preparation and cooking part of today’s course or the eating of their handiwork. Whichever it was, it is pleasing that through the ATA they have the opportunity to learn new skills and l personally know that some of today’s attendees have already organised dinner parties for their friends to experience their new-found skills.’ He also praised tutors Unal and Vicki Karaca who in difficult circumstances, due to a power cut, demonstrated their skills by adjusting course content at the last minute to ensure that everyone attending had a genuine hand on experience and went home brimming in confidence ready to put what they had learnt to the test.

For information on this ATA event visit the 2021 Events Page of the ATA website: – www.angloturkishassociation.com

The friendly listening association with a heart supporting good causes in Northern Cyprus for the benefit of everyone