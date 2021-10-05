11 Experts taking part in 11 Girne Municipality Online Seminars

Girne Municipality Counseling and Support Center has prepared an online seminar program for a period covering October-November. Within the framework of the program, 11 experts will meet with the participants on the zoom platform with 11 different topics.

In the statement made by the Municipality of Girne, the seminar series starts with the “Antenatal and Postnatal Education Program” at 11:00 in cooperation with Kolan Hospital on Sunday, 10th October 2021.

In this context, Gynecologist Dr. Sinan EKEN, Nutritionist Dr. Seren AVCI, Psychologist Cansın İSKENDER, will meet with participants, especially expectant mothers.

On Tuesday, 12th October 2021, at 19:30, Psychologist Pembe Juniper, will meet with participants for “Understanding and Communication with Adolescents”.

On Tuesday, 19th October 2021, at 19:30, Dr. Psychologist Süheyla TİMUÇİN will meet with participants for “How Can I Talk About Sex With My Child?”

On Tuesday, 26th October 2021, at 19:30, Dr. Dr. Yeliz ENGİNDERELİ will provide information on “Children of Divorced or Divorced Parents”.

Within the framework of the program, on Saturday, 20th November 2021, due to World Child Rights Day, at 11:00 am Child Abuse Investigation Specialist Gülhan GÜNDÜZ, “Child Protection from Child Rights” for Educators, Police and Experts;

Assist. Assoc. Dr. Psychologist Damla ALKAN will meet with participants for “Physical and Emotional Violence Against Children”;

The President of the Cyprus Turkish Human Rights Foundation Atty. Deniz DÜZGÜN, “Children’s Rights and Legal Aspects”;

On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, 25th November, Academician Çiçek Göçkün BAYRAMOĞLU will provide information on “Violence Against Women and Women’s Rights”.

It was noted that the program, which is planned to be organised in an interactive way with the aim of a healthy, peaceful and conscious society, and at the end of which a certificate of participation will be given to the participants, can be contacted on 0533 879 95 95 for registration and detailed information.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu said, “Girne Municipality Counseling and Support Center has the mission of supporting people by being with people in dealing with problems in all areas of life.

The support of experts, with the thought that the problems do not belong to only one person, but that our problems are common. With the awareness and consciousness we will gain from these seminars, we will find solutions and answers to our troubles, questions and problems together.” Kadıoğlu reminded that people from all walks of life, especially parents and educators, should take responsibility for a healthy society.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out that while the infrastructure and superstructure works of the Municipality continue, they attach great importance to human-oriented studies and said that they are trying to give their best support to children, adults and the elderly living in the city, especially to disadvantaged groups.

Pointing out the importance of education in every moment of life, Güngördü noted that people from all over the country and even from abroad will have the opportunity to participate in the online training that will be given by experts on various social problems, especially children, under the roof of Girne Municipality Counseling and Support Center. Güngördü invited everyone to the online seminars.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality