Turkey will continue protecting East Med rights of Turkey and TRNC

The Turkish Foreign Ministry noted that the main cause of the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean in recent years has been the Greek and Greek Cypriot Administration’s (GCA) maximalist maritime jurisdiction area claims and unilateral acts that ignore Turkey and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and added that Turkey will resolutely continue to protect the rights of Turkey and the TRNC.

Reminding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan proposed the EU to convene an inclusive conference in the Eastern Mediterranean last year and the TRNC, the co-owner of the island, made a detailed proposal to the Greek Cypriot side on 13th July 2019 regarding hydrocarbon resources, the following was noted:

“Despite the fact that all these proposals are on the table, Greece and the GCA have been attempting to engage in unilateral and provocative activities in recent months by increasing the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In addition to Greece’s recent attempts to violate our continental shelf in the Eastern-Med, the GCA has also announced that it will launch a research activity on 3rd October with an Italian-owned, Maltese-flagged, ship in the region, breaching both TRNC’s rights and violating Turkey’s continental shelf. The GCA has also announced that it will commence a new drilling operation in the south of the Island in November.

All these unilateral acts will increase tension in the Eastern-Med and threaten peace and stability.

All necessary steps are being taken against these unilateral acts of Greece and GCA both on the ground and at the table. Also, it is being brought to the attention of third countries that they should not be part of these unilateral acts.

We will resolutely continue to protect the rights of both our country and the TRNC in the Eastern-Mediterranean.”

Source; TRNC Public Information Office