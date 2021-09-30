Girne Mayor Güngördü visited the TIKA office in Lefkosa

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü paid a visit to the Lefkosa Program Office of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Güngördü, who met with Office Representative Havva Pınar Özcan Küçükçavuş, presented Küçükçavuş with the 2020 International Olive Cartoon Competition Album and the Book of Professions and Faces published by the Municipality of Girne.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his happiness for the cooperation that started with TİKA’s sewing workshop, computer workshop, art workshop and chairs for the disabled when they turned the old Girne Municipality building into a Social Life Center and thanked Küçükçavuş and TİKA Lefkosa Office employees.

Güngördü talked about the developments in the city and his future projects and exchanged views with Küçükçavuş.

TIKA Lefkosa Office Representative Havva Pınar Özcan Küçükçavuş thanked Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü for his visit, stating that they appreciated and followed the work done by Girne Municipality.

During the visit, the planned collaborations regarding the upcoming process were also discussed.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality