President Ersin Tatar met with Antonio Guterres in New York

The meeting between President Ersin Tatar and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York which had commenced at 1:15pm local (8:15pm TRNC) time has ended.

Accompanying President Tatar were Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Special Representative Ergün Olgun, Negotiation Team Member Osman Ertuğ and TRNC New York Representative Mehmet Dana.

Source; TRNC Presidency

Editors note; Further information will be published when it becomes available…