Turgül Tomgüsehan presented his latest book to Prof. Dr Asım Vehbi

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi hosted Dr. Turgül Tomgüsehan at ARUCAD’s office in Girne Campus on 20th September. Turkish Cypriot Author Tomgüsehan signed his latest novel, which he named ‘Island Darkness’, and presented it to Prof. Dr. Vehbi.

As the Chief Inspector of the TRNC Police General Directorate and also a part-time lecturer in the Journalism Department, Assist. Assoc. Dr. Turgül Tomgüsehan stated that in his second novel, entitled “Island Darkness”, he was inspired by real judicial events between 1999 and 2008 and that he wrote the fiction of the book based on the news published in the TRNC, Turkey and Southern Cyprus, and the minutes of the appeal files reflected in the TRNC Courts.

ARUCAD Rector Vehbi congratulated Tomgüsehan for his latest book and said: “I believe that such works that can shed light on the recent history of the island should be supported at every opportunity to keep art and literature alive in our country. Our literature is an undeniable part of our art and island culture, and as ARUCAD, our door is always open to any artist who produces, designs and creates.”

The Island Darkness novel, published by Gallery Culture Publications, also contains guiding information for institutions on the island to work more transparently, more legally, and more sensitive to human rights.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)