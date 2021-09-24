Susie’s Quiz results 23rd September at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail….
Susie L Ford…Quiz master….
On Thursday 23rd September, it was a great night for Susie’s Quiz at the Balti House in Esentepe!
The rounds of our quiz were: a Table Top, Music, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Brainiacs, Danger Zone, and the Impossible Question!
Big congratulations go to:
- 1st Tyke That
- 2ND The Shebells
- 3RD Swedish 4Play
- 4TH Dunne and Dusted
- The Famous Lemon went to the No Know Any Answers !
As always thank you all for joining us and a big thank you to the Balti house for hosting us.
Keep Safe and see you next week!
Susie xxxx
