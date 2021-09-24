Susie’s Quiz results 23rd September at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail….

Susie L Ford…Quiz master….

On Thursday 23rd September, it was a great night for Susie’s Quiz at the Balti House in Esentepe!

The rounds of our quiz were: a Table Top, Music, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Brainiacs, Danger Zone, and the Impossible Question!

Big congratulations go to:

1st Tyke That

2ND The Shebells

3RD Swedish 4Play

4TH Dunne and Dusted

The Famous Lemon went to the No Know Any Answers !

As always thank you all for joining us and a big thank you to the Balti house for hosting us.

Keep Safe and see you next week!

Susie xxxx