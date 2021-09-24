Licensing of Revd Fr Michael Graham at St Andrews Church, Kyrenia

Sunday 19th September 2021 marked a new beginning in the life of St. Andrew’s Anglican/Episcopalian Church in Kyrenia when Archbishop Michael Lewis, Bishop in Cyprus and the Gulf, licensed the Revd Fr Michael Graham as Priest-in-Charge (SSM) of the parish.

A church full to the limits permitted by Covid restrictions witnessed Fr Michael’s licensing and joined together after the service for some socially distanced light refreshments in the church grounds.

Fr Michael and his wife Janet had finally managed to return to the TRNC after a Covid-enforced absence of over 18 months. Having served as Locum in St. Andrew’s following the departure of the former Chaplain, Fr Michael will now take up this new post for a period of two years.

Ordained in the Church of Ireland in 1995 Fr Michael was previously Incumbent of Drogheda, Ardee and Kilsaran Unions of Parishes in the Diocese of Armagh. He and Janet moved to the TRNC in January of 2016 and have a home in Ozanköy where they will continue to live due to the unavailability of the Chaplaincy accommodation, the Hermitage.

Fr Michael The congregation at St Andrews Church, Kyrenia

“We are delighted to be back in our Cyprus home and it’s good to see so many faces, familiar and new, here with us in St. Andrew’s this morning.” said Fr Michael. “As Archbishop Michael said to us in his sermon we should see what we should do, know what we should do and above all do what we should do for the whole of the community in which we live. That is the challenge we face, and I look forward to working with everyone in the parish to make that a reality.”

Service times are

10am on Sunday Morning for Communion with Covid restrictions.

10am Thursday mornings informal service.

We welcome you to visit our beautiful church and find peace and love.

Editors note: To read the full account of the licensing of Fr Michael at St Andrews Church, please click here