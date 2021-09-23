Susie’s Fortunes Quiz results on 20th September 2021

Readers mail….

Susie L Ford…Quiz master….

It was a brilliant packed night for Susie’s Fortunes Quiz on 20th September at the Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe.

There were 4 rounds of guessing the best answer and a great close finale.

The teams were : Anglo Swedes . 4 Play , Cyprus Dolls , Nels Belles , Quality Street , Tottenham Totties and The Niners

The Results were:

1st Tottenham Totties – Winning a cash prize.

Runners up were 4 Play.

Thank you all for joining us . Thank you also to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and for the great service and food.

Please look on my Facebook page for the next Susie’s Fortunes Quiz night

Keep Safe

Susie Xxxx