Tatar attended the 11th Turkish Investment Conference in New York

President Ersin Tatar attended the 11th Turkish Investment Conference held in New York organised by the American Turkish Council.

According to the TRNC Presidency’s statement, the conference was attended by the representatives of the US business world, as well as the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Minister of Commerce Mehmet Muş and the senior politicians.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office