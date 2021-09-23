Ersin Tatar visits National September 11 Memorial and Museum

President Ersin Tatar visited the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York.



The President, speaking during the visit where the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre once stood prior to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, said he “shares the pain of the relatives and families who lost their loved ones”.



“We reiterate our strong condemnation of terrorism and wish to express our thoughts and sympathies to the families of the 2,977 people who lost their lives during the tragic events that unfolded that day,” the President said.

Source: TRNC Presidential Office