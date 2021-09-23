Girne Police Director, Gökay Karagil visited Mayor Güngördü

Gökay Karagil, newly appointed from the Iskele Police Department to the Girne Police Department, made a courtesy visit to meet Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, in his speech at the reception, said, “Congratulations on your new position. We will work in unity and solidarity for the peace, security and welfare of the city. We will always continue to stand by our police. I wish success and convenience to you and all our police personnel who work devotedly to ensure the peace and security of Girne.”

Güngördü presented the Girne Police Director Karagil with a gift of the book “Professions and Faces” published by Girne Municipality as a memory of his visit and wished him every success in his work.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality