President Ersin Tatar welcomed the opening of the Turkish House

President Ersin Tatar welcomed the inauguration of the Turkish House (Türkevi), located opposite the UN headquarters in New York, which will also be the home of the TRNC Representative Office. Tatar: “There is no question of us taking any step backwards”

The Turkish House (Türkevi) was opened in a ceremony in New York that was attended by President Ersin Tatar, Republic of Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other high-level officials.

The landmark building, located on 821 First Avenue, Manhattan, will also be home to the TRNC Representative Office, and is located opposite the UN headquarters – where the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly is being held this week.

The landmark 36-story skyscraper will primarily house the UN permanent mission of Turkey as well as the Turkish Consulate General, and has been decorated with traditional Turkish architectural motifs that will display Turkish culture and history.

Speaking at the opening, President Tatar, describing the opening ceremony of the Turkish House as “a beautiful moment,” said: “I am very happy to be present here today. The Turkish House is located in one of the most distinguished regions of New York, where the heart of world diplomacy beats.”

“We are very happy that the TRNC Representative Office will also be housed here, on the 36-floor of the Turkish House, located right across from the United Nations building. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the authorities of the Motherland Turkey and the Turkish nation.”

President Tatar continued: “As it is known, the Turkish Cypriot people have had a Representative Office in New York since 1974. This Representative Office operated as the Turkish Federated State of Cyprus from 1975 to 1983 and as the TRNC Representative Office since 1983, following the proclamation of the Republic. The TRNC Representative Office carries out intensive activities before the United Nations and is in contact with the permanent members of the Security Council representatives, as well as the other respective countries and the members of international organisations and with the United Nations General Secretariat.”

President Tatar stated that the TRNC Representative Office is also in contact with media organisations in the United States of America, as well as providing support and assistance to organisations and activities of the Turkish Cypriots and Turkish citizens living in the New York and New Jersey region.

“On this occasion, I would like to thank all the past and present representatives and employees — some of whom have passed away — who worked in this important centre of the world under difficult conditions since 1974,” President Tatar said.

“I would like to emphasise that today’s opening is also an indication of Turkey’s rising power in dramatically changing world conditions. This power will also have positive effects on our common national cause of Cyprus.”

As regards the Cyprus issue, the President continued: “We are here to explain our policy of sovereign equality, equal international status and establishing a cooperative institutional relationship between the two States in Cyprus. In this context, we will first have a bilateral meeting with the United Nations Secretary General and then upon his invitation, we will meet with the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades for lunch on September 27.”

President Tatar said that the Turkish Cypriot side is in “support of keeping the channels of dialogue open,” adding “it is however necessary to observe the principles in order for this dialogue to be meaningful in order to reach a positive result ”.

“Formal negotiations can only begin by following these principles,” the President said. “Our position is clear, and it is not possible to take any steps backwards. It is not possible to arrive at the desired objective by attempting to use the same methods and formulas that have proven to have previously ended with failures.” The President said that he will continue his contacts in New York with this understanding and policy.

The President also took the opportunity to “convey my heartfelt greetings and love from New York to the Turkish Cypriot people”.

President Tatar also held talks with foreign senior officials who attended the opening.

Source: TRNC Presidential Office