Winter working hours start on Monday

Winter working hours at the public offices will start on Monday (20 September, 2021).

According to the decision of the TRNC Council of Ministers, winter working hours will continue until 8 May 2022.

Except for the essential services that are continuous 24 hours a day, the institutions will work between 08.00 – 12.30 and 13.00 – 16.15 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and between 08.00 -12.30 and 13.00 -17.30 on Thursday.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office