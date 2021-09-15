Tatar: International community should rehabilitate Turkish Cypriots

TRNC President Ersin Tatar stated that the international community should rehabilitate the Turkish Cypriots.

Receiving the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative to Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar, who made farewell visits due to the expiration of her term of office, President Tatar stated that he re-explained the position of the Turkish Cypriot side regarding the Cyprus issue.

Making statements following his meeting with Spehar, President Ersin Tatar thanked Spehar for her contributions and wished her success in her future endeavours.

Indicating that there is no change in the position of the Turkish Cypriot side and that there will be no change, Tatar said, “Our demand from the international community and the United Nations is that an agreement on the basis of equality should be accepted.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office