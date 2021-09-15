KAR charity shops can only open 3 days a week

Readers mail….
From Cathy at Kyrenia Animal Rescue….
“Unfortunately due to the new government guidelines of having to check every customer’s Adapass/Vaccination Card/Test Result, we find we only have enough volunteers to keep our Gladrags Charity Shop open 3 days a week.
This is a double blow to us as we have also just announced reduced hours for our 2 Town Centre shops. The change in hours takes effect immediately until we can get more volunteers or the guidelines change. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.
Our charity shops are one of our biggest sources of income so, sadly, once again, this will have a knock on effect on our animals at our Rescue Centre. Luckily we have a devoted and committed team of volunteers at the centre and throughout KAR and some wonderful supporters and friends so we will continue to care for the animals to the very best of our ability.
If you would like to help us out of this predicament and volunteer to help us keep our shops open please contact our office on kartrnc@gmail.com and they will put you in touch with one of the shop volunteers.”
Thanking you in anticipation
Kind regards
Cathy
