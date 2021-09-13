Licensing of Revd Fr Michael Graham at St Andrews Church, Kyrenia

By Chris Elliott…..

I was pleased to read in a St. Andrew’s posting that Rev’d Fr Michael Graham has returned to Cyprus and I called him for a catch up and as we chatted he reminded me that he had been running the St Andrews website for the past 2 years..

So the good news is Rev’d Michael is back and on Sunday 19th September 2021 Archbishop Michael Lewis will be officiating at the 10am Service which will include the Licensing of the Reverend Father Michael Graham as Priest-in-Charge (SSM) of St Andrew’s for the next two years.

Due to Covid restrictions, numbers may be limited so please advise the Churchwardens if you wish to attend.

St. Andrew’s will show their delight at Michael and Janet’s return by sharing refreshments and fellowship with them after the service.