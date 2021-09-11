Canaltay: The face of Girne Port and region will change

The TRNC Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay, accompanied by Near East University Founding Rector Dr. Suat İrfan Günsel, examined the ongoing works in the area in respect of the TEAL ship, which is to be transformed into the Maritime History Museum in Girne Harbour. Work continues at full speed in the area where the 66-year-old TEAL ship belonging to the University of Kyrenia, will be transformed into a Maritime History Museum with the protocol signed between the TRNC Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and the Near East University Organisation, and will be situated in Girne Port.

Examining the ongoing works in the area where TEAL will be placed in the Girne Harbour as the Maritime History Museum, the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay, reminded that Cyprus is a very important tourism centre with its historical and cultural riches and natural beauty, and said: “This step makes a very important contribution to the identity and tourism of our country. The Maritime History Museum, founded by the Near East Organisation, will also transform Girne into a very important cultural and art center with its unique features.” Minister Canaltay said that with the opening of the Maritime History Museum, the face of Girne Harbour and its region will also change.

Near East University Founding Rector Dr. Suat İrfan Günsel emphasised that the Near East museums adopt an original museology approach with an understanding that brings together historical objects with contemporary art. Dr. Günsel said, “TEAL, which is itself an important part of maritime history, will be a unique Maritime History Museum that brings together contemporary art and historical materials.”

TEAL, which will be housed by opening a four-meter-deep channel to be placed in the area between the arriving passenger building and the marina at the Port of Girne, will serve the country’s tourism as the Maritime History Museum upon the completion of the works.

TEAL, which has trained dozens of captains as training and research ships at the Near East University and University of Kyrenia in the last 27 years, will include more than 5,000 materials such as paintings, photographs, maritime objects, ship models, nautical maps as the Maritime History Museum. It is aimed to open the Maritime History Museum on 15th November – Republic Day.

Source (Turkish) Ministry of Public Works and Transportation