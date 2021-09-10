“Teslimat” (Delivery) film was selected in eight more festivals

The Turkish-Cypriot short film “Teslimat” (Delivery) will compete in eight more international festivals in September, including Latin America’s biggest short film festival -“Shorts México”.

The Turkish Cypriot short film “Teslimat”, directed by Doğuş Özokutan and produced by Vasvi Çiftçioğlu, will be screened in Mexico, Ecuador, Spain, Bulgaria, the USA and Italy in September.

“Teslimat” which was filmed with the support of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and its post-production made with the support of the TRNC Culture Department, had its world premiere in November 2020, since then the number of countries where it has been screened will increase to 10, and the number of international festivals it has been selected for will increase to 31.

The film in which İzel Seylani played the leading role has so far won 5 international awards from Italy, Spain and Puerto Rico.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office