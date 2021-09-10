Certificates awarded for Intensive Summer English Language Course

The trainees who participated in the Intensive Summer English Language Course organised with the cooperation of Girne Municipality and Final International University received their certificates at a ceremony held on Monday 6th September 2021.

At the certificate ceremony of the general English course held at Final International University in July-August with a 40-hour weekly program, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and Final International University Rector Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Yaratan gave a speech.

International Final University Rector Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Yaratan said that universities have three basic duties, the first is teaching, the second is research, and the other duty is to serve the society. He stated that the course also aims to increase cooperation with the university, non-governmental organisations and local government, and noted that they established the IFU Continuing Education Center in order to organise programs with a sustainable education approach and put it at the service of the society.

Yaratan, who congratulated the trainees who attended the course and received a certificate, thanked the Mayor of Girne, the Director of the School of Foreign Languages, the Social Affairs Branch Supervisor of Girne Municipality, the Director of UFÜ Sem, the administrators and lecturers who contributed to the realisation of this course.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, in his speech, drew attention to the importance of universities in city life and said that there are foreign students from 102 countries in Girne and that these young people are also part of the city life. Güngördü reminded the necessity of learning a foreign language, especially speaking English that can be understood by almost everyone, and congratulated everyone who attended the course for their valuable time and development.

Güngördü thanked the Girne Municipality Social Life Center staff who contributed to the organisation of the courses, the International Final University management, the rector and valuable educators, and wished their cooperation with the university to continue and noted that they attach importance to their cooperation for the benefit that universities will provide to the society.

Source (Turkish); Girne Municipality