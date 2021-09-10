Çavuşoğlu at meeting of Islamic Organisation for Food Security

TRNC Agriculture and Natural Resources Minister Nazım Çavuşoğlu attended the (online) Ministerial Session of the 4th General Assembly of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security, as an observer.

The meeting was hosted by Kazakhstan on the 8th and 9th September. The Presidency which was previously carried out by Turkey was transferred to Kazakhstan.

According to the information given by the Ministry, the working areas of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security, whose establishment agreement was signed by 36 member countries include agriculture, rural development, food safety, information and technology sharing, desertification, deforestation, erosion, efficient use of water, and cross-border diseases.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office