Oktay: Disrespect of Atatürk indicates Greek Cypriot hostility

Oktay: “This disrespect towards Atatürk is essentially the clearest indication of the Greek Cypriots’ hostility towards the Turkish presence on the island”

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay condemned the instruction given by the Greek Cypriot Ministry of Education to tear the page from the textbook containing Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk from the textbook used in the schools.

In his post on his Twitter account, Oktay reminded the Greek Cypriot authorities that it would not be possible to erase the historical heritage that the past has placed on their shoulders by tearing pages from the textbooks, and said, “This disrespect towards the founder of our Republic, Atatürk, and our nation in his presence, is essentially the clearest indication of the Greek Cypriots’ hostility towards the Turkish presence on the island. I condemn it!”.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office