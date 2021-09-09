Quitting alcohol and coming to terms with life via Medi Foundation

By Chris Elliott….

It has been a long time since I first started communicating with Ismet Medi and then meeting him for the first time at the launch of the Medi Foundation on 25th June 2020 at the Ezic Restaurant, Lefkosa and be on hand as he launched the Medi Foundation. So what is the Medi Foundation and what it does and what has it achieved?

I think it is right for Ismet Medi to express his own suffering and how he decided to start his foundation to help others and this is what he had to say:

“I am Turkish Cypriot born in London, my parents were both born in a small Cypriot village in the Karpaz, which I am proud to say is called Kaleburnu.

I cared for my beloved mother for 4 years who was suffering from Alzheimer’s, a beautiful lady who I loved very much and I lost my mother on 24th May 2019.

But I also must tell you that I was also an alcoholic for almost 4 years and now I am alcohol free for 48 months on 9th September after medical treatments and I am in recovery process doing the treatment that is composed of individual psychotherapy, the 12 steps with a sponsor, group support and keep up to my life meaning and the joy of healing. I know this process of recovery I will do for the rest of my life.

After stopping drinking my mind was getting better and so was my body, I was feeling good and positive I wanted to reach out and help people in any way I could to help others do what I had managed to do.

I wanted to help others but did not know where to start or what to do, I felt like I wanted to just shout out and ask if anyone wants help. But I didn’t know where and how to start.

After many conversations and meetings, I started seeing the light and feeling the support when finally meeting like-minded people with the same vision, I am happy to say that the Medi Foundation was finally formed officially in February 2020.

Our aim is to help people of all ages with recovery from addictions of all kinds, for example alcohol, gambling, technology, food, smoking, drugs.

The Medi Foundation now has on its board as members a great professional team full of energy, including the President of the Prime Minister’s Anti-Drugs Commission, Mr. Hasan Karaokcu, who said the following”

“We have been calling all individuals and all segments of the society to shoulder the struggle since the day we took office, and that the Medi Foundation established under the leadership of Ismet Koldas Medi is a very strong non-governmental organization with its vision and mission.”

Ismet Medi the Founder and President of the Medi Foundation also said “We know help is needed out there for our kids, families and everybody and we are going to do our utmost to help people to recover and to prevent others from addictions.”

The Medi Foundation values are as follows and CyprusScene looks forward to be able to give them further support and promotion of their activities in the months ahead..

Values:

We model Excellence, and ensure Integrity, Dignity & Respect for all Together is better. We are Caring & Collaborative together and with others We act with Commitment & Responsibility We value Unity, Diversity & Inclusion. We uphold the principles of Sustainability, Peace & Justice.

For more information about Medi Foundation, please contact:

http://www.medifoundation.com

Email: info@medifoundation.com

The collage below we have prepared below will show the hard journey Ismet has been traveling to achieve his aims through cooperation with individuals and organisations through many activities and promotion to spread the all important mission statement..

.