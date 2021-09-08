Arıklı to attend meeting of Business Forum in Kyrgyzstan

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Energy Minister Erhan Arıklı will attend a meeting of the Business Forum to be held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry statement, Arıklı will leave the island today 8th September for the meeting to be held between 10-11 September.

The business world from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey will attend the Business Forum organised by Turkish Union of Chambers and Exchange Commodities. The TRNC will be represented for the first time in the Business Forum at which Vice-President of Turkey Fuat Oktay will also attend.

Arıklı will return to the TRNC on 12th September.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office