Susie’s Fortunes Quiz results on 30th August 2021

Readers mail….

Susie L Ford…Quiz master….

.Susie’s Fortunes Quiz went down well with 5 teams at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Monday night the 30th August .

The quiz consisted of 4 rounds of “Give us your best answers “, then a finale of 2 teams with the most points

The results were :

1st Shit Happens…..winning a cash prize !

2nd We Can’t Ping

3rd 4 Amigos

4th The Absent Minders

5th Esentepe Trio

Thank you to you all for joining us and also a big thank you to Ali Raza and his team at Diiva Restaurant for hosting us and for their great food and service.

See you all again for another round of Susie’s Fortunes next month, on the 20th September.

Keep Safe as Always

Susie XXXXX