Minister Ataoğlu briefed on Oil Spill

TRNC Tourism and Environment Minister, Fikri Ataoğlu, received the technical delegation of the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization of the Republic of Turkey, who came to the TRNC regarding the oil spill originating from Syria. The Minister was given information about the latest situation and studies.

The technical committee showed Minister Ataoğlu the latest images of the leak taken by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and described the work done and to be done. The meteorological information and possibilities were also studied, in order to prepare the necessary precautions against all eventualities. The Ministry said that the works will continue uninterruptedly.

Source (Turkish) : TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment