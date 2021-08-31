ARUCAD Co-Production of Mr Rabbit’s Doll at Montreal Film Festival

The short animated film “Mr Rabbit’s Doll”, created by Iranian director Arvin Medghalchi, a lecturer at Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), Visual Communication and Design Department, will compete at the 13th “Stop Motion” Montreal Film Festival, to be held in Canada between September 10-19. This festival is famous for being the only film festival in the world that includes only films shot using the “stop motion” technique.

Director and Illustrator, Arvin Medghalchi, who has more than 15 years of experience in independent animation film directing, is known for his stop-motion animations that have been shown and awarded at many international film festivals. Most recently, in 2017, he was awarded the Best Animation prize at the Asian Peace Film Festival for his movie “In Mediterranean Arms”. Medghalchi also finished a short animated film, called ‘CORONUS’, during the pandemic period.

Medghalchi’s latest animated short film “MR. RABBIT’S DOLL” was inspired by a story by the world-famous Iranian writer Sadik Hidayet. More than 10,000 frames were used in the animated short film, which used handmade puppets from latex and clay. The entire movie, with a screen time of 12 minutes, was shot at ARUCAD’s Animation Studio. This drama and thriller deals with the themes of loneliness and lack of self-confidence through individual relationships.

The creative staff of the film, which Medghalchi started in partnership with ARUCAD in 2019, includes ARUCAD Film Design and Management Department lecturer, Ali Azhari, as cinematographer, Arkın Innovation Hub art expert, Batu Gündal, as sound artist, and ARUCAD Architecture Department Head Assistant Associate, Dr. Cem Yardımcı. Also involved were students of the University as assistants.

MR. RABBIT’S DOLL will compete in the Independent Films category of the 13th Stop Motion Montreal Film Festival.

Source (Turkish) : Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

